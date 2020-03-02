Basaija Idd
Patients Protest Absence of Drugs at Kasese Municipal Health Center Top story

2 Mar 2020, 07:19 Comments 173 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Kasese Municipal HC Incharge attending to a patient in the Male ward

In short
Joy Biira, one of protesters said she is often given pain killers and advised to buy essential medicines from private pharmacies. She wondered how the health center can operate without essential medicine.

 

