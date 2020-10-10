Simon Wokorach
Patients Seeking Mental Health Services Drop as Deaths by Suicide Rise

Odong explaining the mental health condition in Acholi Sub Region on Thursday evening at Northern Uganda Media Club

In short
Freddy Odong, a Psychiatric Nurse and the Project Manager of Suicide Prevention at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, says the number of persons seeking mental health services has dropped from between 60 to 80 each day to just 9 patients currently.

 

