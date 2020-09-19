Patients Sharing General Ward With Dead Bodies in Aduku Health Center IV

In short
Aduku HHealth Center IV, a Kwania health sub district hospital that serves Kwania and patients from the neighboring Kole, Apac and Dokolo districts receives over 900 patients on a monthly basis according to the report from OPD however the facility operates without mortuary.
Patients Sharing General Ward With Dead Bodies in Aduku Health Center IV19 Sep 2020, 12:58 Comments 164 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aduku Health Center Kwania District Local Government Patients, Corpses Share Ward over Lack of mortuary
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.