Patients Stuck as Health Workers Abandon Hospitals to Attend Vaccination Training

14 Oct 2019, 19:29 Comments 171 Views Kamuli, Uganda Health Misc Report
Nabirumba health center III.

The nurses are attending the nationwide training ahead of the age-wide national Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign which is due to run from the October 16-20 targeting children older than 9 months to under 15 years of age. At the same time, a booster dose of oral polio vaccine will be given to all children younger than five years of age.

 

