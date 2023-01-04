Paul Sande Emolot Gazetted As New Emorimor

In short
The Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi in the General Notice No. 2158 of 2022 dated December 9, 2022, to The Uganda Gazette indicated that Emolot is now the new Paramount Chief for the Iteso.
Paul Sande Emolot Gazetted As New Emorimor4 Jan 2023, 08:28 Comments 117 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Court Updates
VP Jessica Alupo greets Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot during Silver Jubilee celebrations of two priests in Ongongoja, Katakwi.
Tagged with: Minister Betty Amongi Paul Sande Emolot declaration of new emorimor election of new emorimor emorimor papa iteso the uganda gazette
