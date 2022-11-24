Paul Ssemogerere Was A Democrat And Human Rights Advocate-Parliament

In short
Parliament on Thursday paid tribute to veteran opposition politician, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere who died on Friday last week.
During a debate on a motion moved by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Members of Parliament eulogized the late Ssemogerere for his steadfast loyalty to the country, advocacy for equity, respect for rule of law and human rights, among other qualities.
