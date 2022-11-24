Olive Nakatudde
19:20

Paul Ssemogerere Was A Democrat And Human Rights Advocate-Parliament

24 Nov 2022, 19:10 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the Former DP President General Courtesy photo

Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the Former DP President General

In short
Parliament on Thursday paid tribute to veteran opposition politician, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere who died on Friday last week.





During a debate on a motion moved by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Members of Parliament eulogized the late Ssemogerere for his steadfast loyalty to the country, advocacy for equity, respect for rule of law and human rights, among other qualities.

 

Tagged with: Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.