Kato Joseph
06:46

Pay for Students Pass or Face Deportation-Immigration

14 Oct 2022, 06:40 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Education Updates
Courtsey image of Col Kambare

Courtsey image of Col Kambare

In short
Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs faulted universities and colleges for allowing their systems to host foreign students whose stay in Uganda has not been legalised. He explains that several students came into the country, without legal documentation creating a lacuna in the immigration system.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.