Pay for Students Pass or Face Deportation-Immigration

In short
Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs faulted universities and colleges for allowing their systems to host foreign students whose stay in Uganda has not been legalised. He explains that several students came into the country, without legal documentation creating a lacuna in the immigration system.
Pay for Students Pass or Face Deportation-Immigration14 Oct 2022, 06:40 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Education Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.