Pay MPs 250K a Month to Prevent Struggles to Get Elected

In short
According to the bishop, most people have taken politics as source of livelihood instead of concentrating on food production that would help grow the country's economy.
Pay MPs 250K a Month to Prevent Struggles to Get Elected26 Dec 2020, 13:58 Comments 185 Views Politics Business and finance Religion Updates
Rt. Rev. James Nasak, Bishop of Church of Uganda North Karamoja (left) and Bishop Joseph Abura of South Karamoja addressing the press on recently
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.