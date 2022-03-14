Basaija Idd
10:49

Peace Ambassadors, Farmers Task Gov't To Explain Delays In Operationalization of Compensation Clause In the New Wildlife Act

14 Mar 2022, 10:46 Comments 195 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Human rights Updates
Rose Peluce a farmer and peace ambassador from Rukoki says community members are uninformed about the process of the compensation clause and this might brew more anger.

Rose Peluce a farmer and peace ambassador from Rukoki says community members are uninformed about the process of the compensation clause and this might brew more anger.

In short
Rose Muliwabyo Peluce, a farmer in Rukoki in Kasese municipality, says she recently lost over two acres of her sweet potatoes gardens worth over Shillings 4 million, saying that her attempts to get compensation have been in vain.

 

Tagged with: Compensation Clause Uganda Wildlife Act
Mentioned: Compensation Clause

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.