Rose Muliwabyo Peluce, a farmer in Rukoki in Kasese municipality, says she recently lost over two acres of her sweet potatoes gardens worth over Shillings 4 million, saying that her attempts to get compensation have been in vain.
Peace Ambassadors, Farmers Task Gov't To Explain Delays In Operationalization of Compensation Clause In the New Wildlife Act14 Mar 2022, 10:46 Comments 195 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Human rights Updates
Rose Peluce a farmer and peace ambassador from Rukoki says community members are uninformed about the process of the compensation clause and this might brew more anger.
Tagged with: Compensation Clause Uganda Wildlife Act
Mentioned: Compensation Clause
