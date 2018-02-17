Edward Eninu
13:28

Peace Committees, LDUs On The Spot Over Cattle Thefts In Karamoja

17 Feb 2018, 13:28 Comments 243 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Analysis
Two LDUs arrested alongside four civilians after they were arrested for stealing animals in Kween district on Wednesday. The group is from Nakapiripirit district. Edward Eninu

Two LDUs arrested alongside four civilians after they were arrested for stealing animals in Kween district on Wednesday. The group is from Nakapiripirit district.

In short
Capt. Abert Arinaitwe, the 3rd Division spokesman acknowledges the concerns raised but attributes it to local leaders who recommend wrong elements for LDU recruitment and commercialisation of cattle thefts.

 

Tagged with: capt abert arinaitwe cattle thefts in karamoja local defence unit
Mentioned: third infantry division moroto

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.