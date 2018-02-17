Peace Committees, LDUs On The Spot Over Cattle Thefts In Karamoja

In short
Capt. Abert Arinaitwe, the 3rd Division spokesman acknowledges the concerns raised but attributes it to local leaders who recommend wrong elements for LDU recruitment and commercialisation of cattle thefts.
Peace Committees, LDUs On The Spot Over Cattle Thefts In Karamoja17 Feb 2018, 13:28 Comments 243 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Analysis
Two LDUs arrested alongside four civilians after they were arrested for stealing animals in Kween district on Wednesday. The group is from Nakapiripirit district.
