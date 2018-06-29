Peacekeepers Advised to Respect Human Rights

The deputy chief of defence forces, Lt. Gen. wilson Mbadi awards a certificate of appreciation to Brig. James Ruhesi, the 2018 justified accord exercise director. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Speaking at the closure of the two weeks justified accord, 2018, training at the Uganda rapid deployment capability center URDCCon Friday, Prendergast argues that respect of human rights can ensure public trust and cooperation during missions which is paramount for the safety of victims of war and the troops.