Pedestrians Most Affected By Road Accidents- Police Report

30 Jul 2018, 12:30 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
According to the 2017 Annual Crime and Road Safety Report, pedestrians were the biggest victims of road accidents. At least 1,319 out of the 3,500 people killed in road accidents last year were pedestrians while 2,135 of the 10,420 injured persons were pedestrians. Drunkards, minors and school going children being the most affected.

 

