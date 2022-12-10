Pending Motion to Retain REA’s Autonomy Puts Parliament, Executive at Crossroads

R-L Enery Minister Dr Ruth Nankabirwa and State Ministers for Energy and Mineral Development Peter Lokeri and Sidronious Okasaai Opolot attending AIDS Day at Amber House in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Medard Sseggona Lubega, the Busiiro County East Member of Parliament while debating the Government’s request to borrow up to US$331.5 million approximately 1.242 trillion Shillings from the World Bank to support the electricity access scale-up project opposed the merger of REA with the Energy Ministry.