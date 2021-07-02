Kukunda Judith
20:02

Pension Scam Convict Christopher Obey Dead

2 Jul 2021, 19:48 Comments 162 Views Lwengo, Uganda Court Updates
Former Public Service Ministry Principal Accountant, Christopher Obey making a submission befor PAC as one of his lawyer looks on. Olive Nakatudde

Former Public Service Ministry Principal Accountant, Christopher Obey making a submission befor PAC as one of his lawyer looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine, Obey passed away from the Intensive Care Unit at Mulago Hospital where he was rushed on Thursday.

 

Tagged with: 15billion pension scam Bob Kasango Christopher Obey Jimmy Lwamafa Pension christopher obey and stephen kiwanuka kunsa former public service ministry permanent secretary jimmy lwamafa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.