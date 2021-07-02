Pension Scam Convict Christopher Obey Dead

In short
According to the Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine, Obey passed away from the Intensive Care Unit at Mulago Hospital where he was rushed on Thursday.
Pension Scam Convict Christopher Obey Dead2 Jul 2021, 19:48 Comments 162 Views Lwengo, Uganda Court Updates
Olive Nakatudde
Former Public Service Ministry Principal Accountant, Christopher Obey making a submission befor PAC as one of his lawyer looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: 15billion pension scam Bob Kasango Christopher Obey Jimmy Lwamafa Pension christopher obey and stephen kiwanuka kunsa former public service ministry permanent secretary jimmy lwamafa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.