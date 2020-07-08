Christopher Kisekka
12:28

Pentecostal Churches Develop Standard Operating Procedures

8 Jul 2020, 12:28 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Lifestyle Report
Pastor David Kiganda says he is going to moblise the faithful to wear sack-cloths. Courtesy Photo

Pastor David Kiganda says he is going to moblise the faithful to wear sack-cloths. Courtesy Photo

In short
Bishop Joshua Lwere, the Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches and senior pastor of Grace Assembly Church says that since most public places have reopened, there is no justification why worshipping places remain closed.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.