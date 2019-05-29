In short
According to police records, up to five cases of Gender Based Violence are recorded in Arua district on a daily basis. Majority of the victims are women. Key factors contributing to Gender-Based Violence include alcoholism, poverty and power imbalances between men and women.
Pentecostal Churches Launch Campaign against GBV in Arua29 May 2019, 16:14 Comments 128 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Religion Report
