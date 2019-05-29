Candia Stephen
16:19

Pentecostal Churches Launch Campaign against GBV in Arua

29 May 2019, 16:14 Comments 128 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Religion Report
Pentecostal Churches Bishop John Babu addressing Press on GBV in Arua

Pentecostal Churches Bishop John Babu addressing Press on GBV in Arua

In short
According to police records, up to five cases of Gender Based Violence are recorded in Arua district on a daily basis. Majority of the victims are women. Key factors contributing to Gender-Based Violence include alcoholism, poverty and power imbalances between men and women.

 

Tagged with: Gender Based Violence.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.