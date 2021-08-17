People Infected With Covid-19 After Vaccination to Wait 90 Days Before Second Jab

In short
The health ministry says that evidence shows that recovered COVID-19 patients do not need to get vaccinated as fast as other groups because they develop natural immunity in the form of antibodies.
People Infected With Covid-19 After Vaccination to Wait 90 Days Before Second Jab17 Aug 2021, 14:12 Comments 85 Views Health Updates
