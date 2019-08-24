People Living With HIV Demand Access to Holistic Health Care

In short
Through their umbrella organization, the National Forum for People Living with HIV/AIDS Network in Uganda-NAFOPHANU, they want the government to start providing them with care for other health-related diseases like diabetes and depression.
People Living With HIV Demand Access to Holistic Health Care24 Aug 2019, 16:00 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Persons living with HIV in Uganda hiv in uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Forum for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS Network in Uganda-NAFOPHAN uganda aids commission
