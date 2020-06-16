In short
Bigirwa teamed up with other people power sympathizers to sound saucepans, plates and jerry cans as a means of expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to distribute food to all starving Ugandans, after maintaining lockdown restrictions for more than three months.
People Power Coordinator Arrested for Noise Pollution
Moses Bigirwa, the people power coordinator in Busoga sub region leading the protest in Kamuli town. courtesy photo.
