People Power Leaders Not Dissuaded by Arrests

In short
Lubongoya says their intention is to move to all parts of the country. The group plans to head to Gulu tomorrow, Lira District on Wednesday and Adjumani on Thursday before travelling to Yumbe on Friday. According to their programme, they plan to be in Arua on Saturday and Zombo on Sunday.
People Power Leaders Not Dissuaded by Arrests6 Jan 2020, 20:14 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Security Updates
People Power Movement lawyers including Benjamin Katana David Louis Lubongoya, the Movement’s Secretary General, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi and other activists addressing a press conference in Kamwokya.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.