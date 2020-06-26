Wambuzi Reacheal
17:46

People Power Legal Officer Arrested for Holding Illegal Assembly

26 Jun 2020, 17:44 Comments 140 Views Iganga, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Francis Muganga being arrested in Iganga town.

On Friday, Muganga reportedly stormed Iganga Mainstreet with whistles and a placard condemning the government for failing to provide food for the needy. He also carried along a petition demanding that the government either lifts the lockdown and the continued ban on bodaboda operations.

 

