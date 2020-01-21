In short
Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power movement Spokesperson says Bosmic’s meeting with the president isn’t surprising, saying they have got reports indicating that the artist has so far met Museveni twice.
People Power Losses Trust In Bosmic After Museveni Meeting Top story21 Jan 2020, 18:31 Comments 256 Views Kitgum, Uganda Politics Northern Updates
Bosmic Otim being whisked away by police officers at Gulu Main Market were they were holding a rally for the People Power Northern Chapter in june 2019. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Bosmic Otim Joel Ssenyonyi, the people power movement spokesperson president Museveni pressure group
Mentioned: People Power Movement President Museveni Bosmic Yoweri Museveni People Power National Resistance Robert Kyagulanyi Bosmic Otim
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.