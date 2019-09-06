Edward Eninu
19:48

People Power Mobilizers Arrested in Kaabong

6 Sep 2019, 19:41 Comments 146 Views Kaabong, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Speokesman

Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Speokesman

In short
The four mobilizers had travelled to Kaabong in a salon car full of Red Berets; the People Power trademark hats, to drum up support for Judith Adyaka Nalibe, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate in the ongoing parliamentary campaigns.

 

Tagged with: kaabong by election people power movement
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.