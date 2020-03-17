Christopher Kisekka
21:26

People Power Outs Video Footage on Nansana Shooting

17 Mar 2020, 21:24 Comments 234 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Human rights Politics Report
kyeyune who was shot in Nansana

kyeyune who was shot in Nansana

In short
Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power spokesperson, says they decided to conduct private investigations given the denials from police and the army to prove the two security agencies wrong. He says their simple inquiries led them to somebody who recorded events as they unfolded at that particular moment.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.