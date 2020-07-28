People Power Supporter Arrested for Attempted Suicide

In short
According to Kakooza, he tried several times to recover his motorcycle from the police station but police officers kept on demanding for money. Kakooza alleges that he informed Fred Nyanzi, the brother of Robert Kyagulanyi, the People Power leader about his predicament, who promised to help and invited him for a meeting today.
People Power Supporter Arrested for Attempted Suicide28 Jul 2020, 18:10 Comments 136 Views Security Crime Breaking news
