People Power Supporter’s Death Dents Uganda Police – ANT

In short
A motorcycle on which Nabukenya was seated was allegedly intentionally knocked by a police patrol pick-up having seen her donning a People Power beret and red clothing headed. Nabukenya was reportedly heading to Buganda Road Court, where Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi was set to appear before the grade one magistrate, Olga Karungi.
People Power Supporter’s Death Dents Uganda Police – ANT25 Feb 2020, 15:55 Comments 90 Views Politics Human rights Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.