People Power Unveils Coordination Team in Bunyoro

The Bunyoro People Power district coordinators were unveiled on Saturday afternoon by Barnabas Tinkasiimire, the Chief Coordinator of People Power in Bunyoro sub region, at a function held at his home in Busoiga Village, Kagadi district.
People Power Unveils Coordination Team in Bunyoro11 Aug 2019, 06:58 Comments 183 Views Kagadi, Uganda Misc Updates
Barnabas Tinkasimiire Addressing the Newly Innaugurated members of the Bunyoro people power coordination team at his home in Busoiga Village Kagadi district .
