People Power Unveils Coordination Team in Bunyoro

Barnabas Tinkasimiire Addressing the Newly Innaugurated members of the Bunyoro people power coordination team at his home in Busoiga Village Kagadi district .

The Bunyoro People Power district coordinators were unveiled on Saturday afternoon by Barnabas Tinkasiimire, the Chief Coordinator of People Power in Bunyoro sub region, at a function held at his home in Busoiga Village, Kagadi district.