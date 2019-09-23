In short
Nyangkol told URN in an interview at Gulu Central Police Station that Otim was arrested while addressing vendors and youths at Cereleno Market along Ring Road in Pece Division Gulu Municipality.
People Power Youth Chairperson ‘’Bosmic Otim’’ Arrested in Gulu Top story23 Sep 2019, 19:43 Comments 264 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
Tagged with: Denis Bongomin and Moses Okello Francis Zake John Bosco Nyangkol, the Officer in-charge of Gulu Central Police Station. Lucky Bosmic Otim People Power Youth Chairperson for Northern Uganda William Otim Yoweri Museveni robert kyagulanyi alias bobi wine
Mentioned: Cereleno Market Gulu Central Police Station
