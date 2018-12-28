People Power Activists Demonstrate On Jinja-Iganga Highway

Police put off fire from the tires that were lit by people power sympathizers in the middle of Jinja-Iganga high way on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The angry youths led by Moses Bigirwa, the Kamuli District Democratic Party Chairperson lit old tires in the middle of the highway to express dissatisfaction with the police decision to block the concerts of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyandondo East Member of parliament.