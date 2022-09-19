In short
This practice according to Dr. John Ddamulira, a researcher and lecturer at the school was found to be commonest among respondents in Kasese and Nakapiripirit districts where communities believe that drinking urine helps dilute the poison introduced by the snake.
People Resort to Drinking Urine to Treat Snakebites - Researchers
