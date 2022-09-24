In short
Hajji Nasser Ssebugwawo, the sign language interpreter and a teacher at Uganda Society for the Deaf at Namirembe says he was inspired to start sign language after being told that many of the hearing impaired had abandoned the mosque due to the absence of interpreters.
People With Hearing Impairments at Old Kampala Mosque Get Sign Language Interpreter
