In short
The move, they say is aimed at calming simmering diplomatic tensions between Uganda and Rwanda. Rwanda, two weeks ago closed its Gatuna boarder in Kabale district, reportedly to upgrade their One Stop Boarder Post. The move, was, however construed as an attempt to slow down or stop entry of Uganda goods in Rwanda.
Peoples Government To Open Diplomatic Communication With Rwanda
FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said peoples government will open diplomatic communications with Rwanda
