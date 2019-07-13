Fahad Jjingo
Pepper Farmers in Masaka Cry Foul over Fake Agro Inputs

13 Jul 2019, 13:01 Comments 139 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Misc Analysis

In short
Paul Mubiru a resident of Kabonera says that he lost over 5 acres of his pepper after spraying it with fake chemicals he had purchased.

 

Masaka district Local government

