MUBS Hostel Fire Started from Percolator Submitted

Biko Hostel whose roof was burnt to ashes in a Monday fire. Davidson Ndyabahika

A power connected percolator is believed to have been the source of fire that ravaged Biko hostel formerly Baheesi hostel, a students residence in Bugolobi, Kampala, hostel residents say. According to eye witnesses, the fire started at 3:00pm from one room where a resident had left her room with a percolator in a cable while the power was on.

 

