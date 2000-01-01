In short
A power connected percolator is believed to have been the source of fire that ravaged Biko hostel formerly Baheesi hostel, a students residence in Bugolobi, Kampala, hostel residents say. According to eye witnesses, the fire started at 3:00pm from one room where a resident had left her room with a percolator in a cable while the power was on.
MUBS Hostel Fire Started from Percolator SubmittedNot published 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Education Breaking news
Biko Hostel whose roof was burnt to ashes in a Monday fire. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.