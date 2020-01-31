Performing Arts Changing Lives of Children Born in Captivity

In short
Simon Olinga whose mother was abducted by the Karamojong cattle rustlers in 1990 says he faced a rough time when they returned home in 2012.
He says it wasn’t easy for him to dream nor smile but after joining the team, he found his voice and can smile again.
Performing Arts Changing Lives of Children Born in Captivity31 Jan 2020, 21:02 Comments 84 Views Kole, Uganda Human rights Misc Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: In the Name of the Father The Alpha Group
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.