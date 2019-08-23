In short
Apedel says the water works that will also draw raw water from Lake Victoria will deliver additional 240 Million liters to the current daily average 240 Million liters pumped from Gaba Pumping station. He says this supply is grossly inadequate at peak demands during dry season when residents of Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala require 300 Million liters a day.
Persistent Kampala Water Supply Crisis To Be Resolved in 2020
