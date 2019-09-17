Persistent Power Outage Leaves Agago Traders Counting Loses

In short
For a month now, electricity supply hasn’t been stable in the district affecting normal operation of several businesses.
Persistent Power Outage Leaves Agago Traders Counting Loses17 Sep 2019, 07:23 Comments 233 Views Agago District, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fair Bet God's Will Computer Center Patongo Town Council Patongo Town Council Persistent Power outage Rural Electrification Agency REA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.