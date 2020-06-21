Basaija Idd
Persons Displaced by Kasese Floods Ask for Resettlement Land

Heavy Floodings left many infrustures and properties destroyed

In short
Jacob Kaharorwe, one of the displaced residents told URN that five acres of his land and gardens were all destroyed by mudslides. For people like Kaharorwe, home is no more, and the future looks bleak as they remain camped at Kiraro Primary School

 

