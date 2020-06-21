Persons Displaced by Kasese Floods Ask for Resettlement Land

In short
Jacob Kaharorwe, one of the displaced residents told URN that five acres of his land and gardens were all destroyed by mudslides. For people like Kaharorwe, home is no more, and the future looks bleak as they remain camped at Kiraro Primary School
Persons Displaced by Kasese Floods Ask for Resettlement Land21 Jun 2020, 07:39 Comments 158 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
