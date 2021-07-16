In short
Dr Silvia Bertagnolio, a Medical Officer at the World Health Organisation (WHO) quoted their latest data shared ahead of the International AIDS Society’s (IAS) HIV Science conference which starts on Saturday showing that people living with HIV are at a 30 per cent higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death irrespective of their age.
Persons Living with HIV Need Priority Vaccination for COVID-19 Irrespective of Age
