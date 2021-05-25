Kato Joseph
18:45

Petrol Bomb Suspects Handed Over to Police

25 May 2021, 18:36 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Enanga exhibiting catapults that were allegedly confiscated ahead of swearing in

CP Enanga exhibiting catapults that were allegedly confiscated ahead of swearing in

In short
At least 11 people were arrested on the eve of President Yoweri Museveni swearing-in for his eighth elective term. Museveni took oath on May 12th at Kololo Independence Grounds after emerging winner of the January 14th presidential elections.

 

Tagged with: Special Forces Command. Chieftaincy of Mil

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.