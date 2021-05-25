Petrol Bomb Suspects Handed Over to Police

In short
At least 11 people were arrested on the eve of President Yoweri Museveni swearing-in for his eighth elective term. Museveni took oath on May 12th at Kololo Independence Grounds after emerging winner of the January 14th presidential elections.
Petrol Bomb Suspects Handed Over to Police25 May 2021, 18:36 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
