Mugisha James
18:21

Petrol City Technician Killed In Nabingo Top story

24 Dec 2019, 18:18 Comments 224 Views Crime Security Breaking news
KMP Spokesperson Patric Onyango

KMP Spokesperson Patric Onyango

In short
Police have recovered the vehicle from Kabowa Ndeba in Rubaga Division. Kayemba’s body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for postmortem.

 

Tagged with: police station television set mobile phone
Mentioned: Patrick Onyango Charles Kayemba Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Nabingo-Kyengela

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.