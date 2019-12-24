In short
Police have recovered the vehicle from Kabowa Ndeba in Rubaga Division. Kayemba’s body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for postmortem.
Petrol City Technician Killed In Nabingo Top story24 Dec 2019, 18:18 Comments 224 Views Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: police station television set mobile phone
Mentioned: Patrick Onyango Charles Kayemba Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Nabingo-Kyengela
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.