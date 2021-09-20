Joan Akello
20:09

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Limited to Only Kampala Centres - MOH

20 Sep 2021, 19:53 Comments 94 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
A batch of the vaccine doses that were delivered at the airport

A batch of the vaccine doses that were delivered at the airport

In short
Paul Okware, the head of Stores and Operations at NMS says the agency received three fridges that can store Pfizer vaccines at -80°C . The fridges were donated by UNICEF an can store 3 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.



Moses Kamabare, the NMS General Manager says the agency has the capacity to store a total of six million doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.