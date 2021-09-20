Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Limited to Only Kampala Centres - MOH

In short
Paul Okware, the head of Stores and Operations at NMS says the agency received three fridges that can store Pfizer vaccines at -80°C . The fridges were donated by UNICEF an can store 3 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Moses Kamabare, the NMS General Manager says the agency has the capacity to store a total of six million doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines.
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Limited to Only Kampala Centres - MOH20 Sep 2021, 19:53 Comments 94 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
