Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Limited to Only Kampala Centres - MOH

In short

Paul Okware, the head of Stores and Operations at NMS says the agency received three fridges that can store Pfizer vaccines at -80°C . The fridges were donated by UNICEF an can store 3 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.







Moses Kamabare, the NMS General Manager says the agency has the capacity to store a total of six million doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines.