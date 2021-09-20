Pfizer Gives Green Light for Children to Take COVID-19 Jab

In short
According to the results of a study released on Monday, the Company and their German partner BioNTech say that they gave children aged five to 11 years, a two-dose regimen of 10 μg (micrograms) which were administered 21 days apart. The dosage was selected as the preferred dose for safety and effectiveness in children.
