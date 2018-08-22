In short
Rushikesh Vadodaria, the Managing Director of Rene Industries Ltd, a local pharmaceutical company based in Kireka Kampala says local pharmaceutical companies have been talking to both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, to open the Septrin market for them.
Local Pharmaceutical Firm Seeks Support to Manufacture Septrin
Trade Minister, Ameria Kyambadde interacting with Rene Industries Limited top bosses when she visited the company today Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
