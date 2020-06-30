In short
The deal will help countries like Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, South Africa and Zimbabwe to save an average of 59 per cent for the 20 cancer medicines, which are used to treat breast, cervical and prostate cancer; the commonest cancers in Africa. They also cover childhood cancers.
Pharmaceuticals in New Deal to Offer Cheaper Cancer Drugs in Africa
30 Jun 2020
Kampala, Uganda
