Flavia Nassaka
22:18

Pharmaceuticals in New Deal to Offer Cheaper Cancer Drugs in Africa

30 Jun 2020, 22:08 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The deal will help countries like Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, South Africa and Zimbabwe to save an average of 59 per cent for the 20 cancer medicines, which are used to treat breast, cervical and prostate cancer; the commonest cancers in Africa. They also cover childhood cancers.

 

Tagged with: Deal to provide cheap cancer drugs
Mentioned: Mylan Pharmaceuticals Company Novartis  Pharmaceutical Company Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.