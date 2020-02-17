In short
In his judgment delivered this afternoon, Justice Moses Kazibwe noted that although the defense lawyers tried to convince court that Bagyenda suffered a disease of mind by the time he committed the crime, both prosecution witnesses including Dr. Santos Ojara and Defense witnesses like Dr Brian Mutamba and Sister. Jane Francis Nantamu agreed that depression is not a permanent condition.
Pharmacist Bagyenda, Co-Accused Convicted for Murder
Brian Bagyenda Moses Kazibwe Vincent Rwahwire Nsubuga Mubiru Allan Sserulika Wilson Tibegaya John Mugizi Voyeja Hotel Kalerwe Market Jane Francis Nantamu Brian Mutamba Santos Ojara Innocent Bainomugisha Makerere University Business School
