The pharmacy owners say that NDA has declined to license opening of any new pharmacies in all Municipalities, arguing that urban towns are already saturated with pharmacies and there is no need for new ones. The petitioners however, argue that the move will hinder growth of pharmaceutical services and deny thousands of Ugandans access to medicine.
Pharmacy Owners Want NDA Investigated 25 Jan 2018
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga receiving a petition from Deo Kilikumutima a Legal Secretary of the Pharmacy Association. Login to license this image from 1$.
