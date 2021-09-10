Pheona Wall Re-elected Uganda Law Society President

In short
At a function held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Wall was re-elected unopposed together with the majority of her executive members that include Angwech Dian-Vice President, Ritah Namakiika-Secretary and Shane Gloria Masanase as the Treasurer. This is Wall’s second and final term as Uganda Law Society President having first been elected last year.
Pheona Wall Re-elected Uganda Law Society President10 Sep 2021, 16:22 Comments 129 Views Court Updates
