Phiona Nyamutoro Wins National Female Youth MP Seat

Nyamutoro of the National Resistance Movement –NRM party, polled 296 votes and was followed by Prima Tukamushabe who got 66 votes.
Phiona Nyamutoro Wins National Female Youth MP Seat23 Jan 2021, 19:07 Comments 189 Views Arua, Uganda 2021 Elections Parliament Updates
Phiona Nyamutoro winner of the national female youth representative to the 11th parliament speaking to press after being declared winner in Arua.
