Phone Print Outs Locate Kidnapped Soroti Businessman in Masindi

In short
Its now over one week, when Joseph Eboku, a resident of Majengo cell in Soroti Municipality and businessman dealing in general merchandise reportedly went missing on September 24th 2018 according to police.
Phone Print Outs Locate Kidnapped Soroti Businessman in Masindi2 Oct 2018, 07:56 Comments 93 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Report
Michael Odongo, East Kyoga region police spokesperson Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.